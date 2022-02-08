Note: This article has been corrected to reflect a clarification in attribution.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is considering a Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Agreement with the chain Buc-ee’s.
According to the related agenda item, the agreement would result in the construction of the travel center at the southeast corner of East I-40 and Airport Boulevard.
The City of Amarillo’s city council is meeting on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. at City Hall, 601 South Buchanan St. in the City Council Chamber on the third floor.
The agenda as posted by the city:
A. Review agenda items for regular meeting and attachments;
B. Updates from Councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions:
a. Convention and Visitors Bureau
b. Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board;
C. Discuss Worke/s Compensation Fund;
D. Discuss Newborn Safe Haven Boxes;
E. Discuss Status Update on 311 Project;
F. Discuss Vehicle Towing Ordinance and Option for Single-Source Towing Contract;
G. Discuss Progress Update on City Hall Project;
H. Discuss Polk Street Streetscape Project Update; and
l. Request future agenda items and reports from City Manager.
- CONSENT ITEMS
It is recommended that the following items be approved and that the City Manager be
authorized to execute all documents necessary for each transaction:
THE FOLLOWING ITEMS MAY BE ACTED UPON BY ONE MOTION. NO SEPARATE
DISCUSSION OR ACTION ON ANY OF THE ITEMS IS NECESSARY UNLESS
DESIRED BY A COUNCILMEMBER, IN WHICH EVENT THE ITEM SHALL BE
CONSIDERED IN ITS NORMAL SEQUENCE AFTER THE ITEMS NOT REQUIRING
SEPARATE DISCUSSION HAVE BEEN ACTED UPON BY A SINGLE MOTION.
A. CONSIDER APPROVAL. MINUTES
(Contact: Stephanie Coggins, City Secretary)
This item considers approval of the City Council minutes forthe regular meeting
held on January 25,2022.
(Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
This item is a second and final reading of an ordinance to consider designating
certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 16 for commercial and
BContact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
This item is a second and final reading of an ordinance to consider designating
certain areas of the City as Reinvestment Zone No. 16 for commercial and
industrial tax abatement. The zone is approximately 9.57 acres in the vicinity
of 421 SE 34th Avenue.
C. CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7953
(Contact: Brady Kendrick, Planner ll)
This item is a second and final reading to consider an ordinance rezoning an
8.49 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 63, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall
County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways,
to change from Residential District 1 (R-1) and Agricultural District (A) to
General Retail District (GR). (VlClNlTY: Hillside Rd. and Nancy Ellen St.;
APPLICANT/S: Mike Buccola for FBR Land Co., LLC.)
D WORK FOR THE PUBLIC HEALTH ANNEX
(Contact: Jerry Danforth, Facilities Director)
Award to: Plains Builders – Original amount:
Change order #1
Change order:
Total amount:
$1,026,030.00
35,163.00
202.364.00
$1,263,557.00
This item considers the award of a change order for the Public Health Annex
located at 850 Martin Road to add scope for installing a foam roof, grinding and
polishing of the floor, additional locks on cabinets, additional electrical, and
repairs to door jambs.
E. (Contact: Chip Orton, Emergency Management Coordinator)
This item considers a resolution authorizing the Assistant City Managerto apply
for FY22 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant funds to implement
a project entitled FY22 Amarillo Regional Crime Center (ARCC) on behalf of
the City.
F(Contact: Chip Orton, Emergency Management Coordinator)
This item considers a resolution authorizing the Assistant City Managerto apply
for FY22 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant funds to implement
a project entitled FY22 Regional Bomb Squad Enhancement Project (LETPA)
on behalf of the City.
G(Contact: Sam Baucom, Deputy Fire Chief)
This item considers the granting of an ambulance services permit with
American Medical Response (AMR) Ambulance Service dba Amarillo Medical
Services (AMS) for the purpose of providing ambulance services throughout
the City of Amarillo.
H. CONSIDER PURCHASE – TWO (2) AIRFIELD SNOW BROOMS H CHASSIS
(Contact: Michael Conner, Director of Aviation)
Award to: Siddons Martin Emergency – $1,516,882.00 (HGAC Buy Board
Contract # FS12-19)
This item considers the purchase of two (2) Oshkosh Airfield Snow Brooms H
chassis with dedicated front mounted broom. This purchase is anticipated to be funded at 90o/o through a Federal Aviation Administration Grant
($1,365,194.00), with the remaining 10% funded through Airport operating
revenues ($t St ,688.00).
I. CONSIDER APPROVAL THIRD AMENDMENT TO AIRPORT
AUTOMOBILE PARKING MANAGEMENT CONTRACT
(Contact: Michael Conner, Director of Aviation)
This item considers the approval of a third amendment that extends the original
Automobile Parking Management Contract for a period of one (1) year from
April 1 ,2022 to March 31,2023, as allowed by the original contract and under
the same terms as the original contract. After this extension, there are no
remaining renewal options in the original contract.
J. CONSIDER PURCHASE – ONE (1) AUTOMATED SIDE LOADER (ASL)
(Contact: Donny Hooper, Director of Public Works)
Award to: Bruckner Truck Sales – $363,733.00 (HGAC contract #HT06-20)
This item considers the purchase of one (1) Automated Side Loader (ASL) for
THE Solid Waste Collection Division for the continued expansion of residential
curbside cart collection services.
K.PORTABLE WALL SYSTEM
(Contact: Bo Fowlkes, Civic Center Complex Asst. General Manager)
Award to: Denman’s Building Products Ltd. – $1,964,000.00
This item considers approval of a project for the full replacement of portable
wall system and track for the Heritage Room at the Civic Center Complex.
Funding for this award is provided through the Venue District.
L. CONSIDER AWARD – PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR
ADDITIONAL CONSTRUCTION PHASE SERVICES FOR LIFT STATION 32
(Contact: Matthew Thomas, City Engineer)
Award to: Kimley-Horn and Associates, lnc. – Not to exceed $71,850.00
This item considers the award of a professional services agreement which
includes an extension of construction phase services for Lift Station No. 32.
M. CONSIDER AWARD – REPLACEMENT OF THE CITY OF AMARILLO CIVIC
CENTER COOLING TOWER
(Contact: Jerry Danforth, Civic Center)
Award to: West Techs Chill Water Specialists – $354,210.00
This item considers award of a contract for the replacement of the Amarillo
Civic Center Cooling Tower which includes the demolition, site preparation,
security, and installation of the double cooling tower for the Amarillo Civic
Center located at4O1 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo Texas.
N. CONSIDER APPROVAL – AVIATION CLEAR ZONE EASEMENT:
(Contact: Brady Kendrick, Planner ll)
This item is the consideration of an Aviation Clear Zone Easement, being 4,750
feet above mean sea level above the plat of Holiday South Unit No. 14, a
suburban subdivision to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of the westerly onehalf of Lot2, Block 16, Holiday South Unit No. 4, in Section 177, Block 2,
A.B.&M. Survey, Randall County, Texas. (Vicinity: Jamaica St. and Valencia
Dr.)
O. CONSIDER PURCHASE – REPLACEMENT BEARING ASSEMBLIES FOR
INFLUENT PUMP STATION AT HOLLYWOOD ROAD WATER
RECLAMATION PLANT
(Contact: Jonathan Gresham, Director of Utilities)
Award to: Evoqua Water Technologies – $146,250.00
This item is to consider the purchase of two sets of upper and lower bearing
assemblies for the Hollywood Road Water Reclamation Plant Influent Pump
Station.
- NON.CONSENT ITEM:
A. PRESENTATION AND CONSIDERATION OF A CHAPTER 380 ECONOMIC
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF
AMARILLO AND BUC.EE’S AMARILLO. LLC
(Contact: Andrew Freeman, Assistant City Manager)
This item considers approval of a Chapter 380 Economic Development
Program Agreement between the City of Amarillo and Buc-ee’s Amarillo, LLC.
for the construction of a new travel center to be located at the southeast corner
of E. lnterstate 40 and Airport Boulevard.
B. CONSIDER APPROVAL LOCATION INCENTIVE AGREEMENT
RtrTWtrtr N AMARILLO ECONOMIC DFVFI OPMFNT EORPORATION ANT)
HORIZON AG PRODUCTS
(Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
This item considers the approval of a Location lncentive Agreement (LlA)
between Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Horizon Ag
Products (HAP) for a project estimated at $20,000,000 in improvements and
equipment. Under the LlA, AEDC will provide HAP $480,000 forthe creation of
up to 40 full-time employees to be paid out over 10 years based on a 1O-year
performance term.
C. CONSIDER APPROVAL – TAX ABATMENT AGREEMENT – BETWEEN
CITY OF AMARILLO AND AMARILLO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
CORPORATION AND QUASAR AMARILLOTX. LLC AND RAH
ARLINGTON I. LLC. AND HORIZON AG-PRODUCTS LLP
(Contact: Kevin Carter, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
This item considers approval of a Tax Abatement Agreement between the City of Amarillo, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Quasar
AmarilloTx, LLC, RAH Arlington l, LLC, and Horizon Ag-Products LLP. The
agreement would provide for an abatement of future taxes on the construction
and equipment costs at 100o/o abatement for 10 years on $20,000,000
estimated cost of improvements and equipment.
D. CO
(Contact: Andrew Freeman, Assistant City Manager)
This item considers a resolution supporting an application for Affordable
Housing Tax Credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community
Affairs, Housing Tax Credit Program by Estacado Estates, LP, a private entity,
Estacado Estates, a development for affordable housing for the elderly located
near the northwest corner of Southwest 58th Avenue and South Washington
Street.
E. CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 02.08.22.5
(Contact: Cody Balzen, Economic Development Specialist)
This resolution is support for an application for Affordable Housing Tax Credits
to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Housing Tax
Credit Program by RST Lantana Villas, LP, a private entity, Lantana Villas, a
development for affordable housing for the elderly located near the southwest
corner of West Amarillo Boulevard and Plum Creek Drive.
(Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consideran ordinance rezoning
a 4.58 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
F
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Residential District 3 (R-3)
(Vicinity: Soncy Rd. and Heritage Hills Pkwy)
G PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7955
(Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consideran ordinance rezoning
an 18.89 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Moderate Density District (MD).
(Vicinity: Soncy Rd. and Heritage Hills Pkwy.)
H. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7956
(Contact: Cris Valverde, Director of Planning and Development Services)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
a 4.88 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 2, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Moderate Density District (MD).
(Vicinity: Western St. and Sundown Ln.)
I. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7957
(Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
a 22.73 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 2, Block I, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to Residential District 3 (R-3).
(Vicinity: Western St. and Sundown Ln.)
J
(Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
a 1.43 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to General Retail District (GR).
(Vicinity: FM2186 and FM 2590 (Hollywood Rd. and Soncy Rd.))
K. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7959
(Contact: Brady Kenrick, Planner ll)
This item is a public hearing and first reading to consider an ordinance rezoning
a 2.74 acre tract of unplatted land, in Section 65, Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey,
Randall County, Texas, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public
ways, to change from Agricultural District (A) to General Retail District (GR).
(Vicinity: Arden Rd. and Helium Rd.)
L. CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7960
(Contact: Debbie Reid, Director of Finance)
This item is the first reading of an ordinance to amend the City of Amarillo
202012021 Budget.
M. CONSIDER AWARD – COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING SERVICES
CONTRACT TO SUPPORT VACCINATION PROGRAM FOR AMARILLO
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
(Contact: Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health)
Award to: Mary Coyne Marketing Communications, LLC. – $2,446,000.00
This item considers the award of a contract for communications and marketing
services to support the work of Amarillo Public Health through public health
communications to plan and manage a comprehensive campaign providing
education and opportunity for COVID-19 vaccination for the community. This
item will be funded through a grant provided by the Texas Department of State
Health Services.
N. CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 02.08.22-6
(Contact: Laura Storrs, Assistant City Manager)
This item is to discuss and consider a resolution for the issuance of tax-exempt
revenue refunding bonds for construction and installation of wireless internet
equipment, building repairs or improvements, HVAC installation and repairs,
and parking lot paving on the Wayland Baptist University campus located at
4530 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79109 (the Project).
ln order to issue the Bonds on a tax-exempt basis the issuance of the Bonds,
and the Project financed by the Bonds and located within the City of Amarillo,
Texas (the “City”) must be approved by the applicable elected representatives
of the City as required by Section 147(t) of the lnternal Revenue Code, as
amended. The City shall have no liability whatsoever in regard to the payment
of the Bonds or in regard to the Project.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION:
The City Council may convene in Executive Session to receive reports on or
discuss any of the following pending projects or matters:
A. Sec. 551.071 – Consultation with an attorney on a matter in which the duty
of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules
of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the
Texas Open Meetings Act.
a. Broadband security and negotiations
B. Sec. 551.076 – Discussion regarding (1) the deployment, or specific
occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices; or (2) a
security audit.
C. Sec. 551.087 – Discussion regarding commercial or financial information
received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a
financial or other incentive to a business prospect:
a. Project #2O-03-O2 (Manufacturing) b. Project #21-10-03 (Manufacturing)
c. Project #21-12-01 (Manufacturing) d. Economic development incentive request in the vicinity of W.
Amarillo Boulevard and Highway 287
D. Sec. 551.089 Discussion regarding (1) security assessments or
deployments relating to information resources technology; (2) network
security information as described by Section 2059.055(b); or (3) the
deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel,
Amarillo City Hall is accessible to individuals with disabilities through its main entry on the south side (601 S. Buchanan Street) of the building. An access ramp leading to the main entry is located at the southwest corner of the building. Parking spaces for individuals with disabilities are available in the south parking lot. City Hall is equipped with restroom facilities, communications equipment and elevators that are accessible.