Amarillo man arrested for murder following stand off with police

AMARILLO, Texas — On Thursday, the Amarillo Police Department responded to the report of possible murder at a home in 1700 block of S. Monroe before noon.

According to an APD statement, Matthew Ryan Hubbell, 37, was taken into custody after a short standoff where he refused to come out of the home.

Eventually, police said Hubbell came out of the home and surrendered to officers at the scene.

A search of the home revealed there was a dead body inside, police said.

According to the statement, an autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, police are asking them to call the department at 806-378-9468.