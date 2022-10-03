AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas’ office state that an Amarillo man was charged with threats to law enforcement as well as multiple racial and ethnic groups on social media.

According to the release, Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, was charged after he had allegedly made threats over social media threatening to go “kamikaze” against “white law enforcement” under the display name on social media “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood.”

The release states that Copelin was charged by a criminal complaint with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer and was arrested in Amarillo on Sept. 29. Agents said they found a gun and three loaded magazines in his vehicle.

Copelin made his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno on Monday.

The news release further states that on multiple dates Copelin made alleged threats that targeted police, government officials, and multiple minority groups. Officials referenced incidents on the following dates:

On Aug. 21, he allegedly threatened to “kill young black men in relationships with white women;”

On Aug. 22, he allegedly threatened to “‘blow up’ IRS agents;”

On Sept. 5, he allegedly threatened to shoot police officers;

On Sept. 8, he allegedly claimed he would “‘go down to the border and start shooting invaders,'” and allegedly added that he would ‘”blow the FEDS away too.'” Later the same day, he allegedly threatened to “kill Jews in the government and law enforcement;”

On Sept. 14, he allegedly threatened to “shoot Mexicans, who he felt ‘shouldn’t even be here;'”

On Sept. 25, he allegedly threatened to “hang supporters of a Texas gubernatorial candidate.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the criminal complaint showed that Copelin allegedly sent a post online that was calling for “all strong-abled white alpha men with sniper rifles” to enforce the law, “because the government is corrupt.” Agents observed photos of guns and bladed weapons on the “Alpha Top Dog Pure Blood” account.

Copeline faces up to 15 years in prison, the release said. The case was investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office with help from multiple agencies including the Amarillo Police Department and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.