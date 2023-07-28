AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meet Sean Anthony Johnson, a man on the journey of a lifetime.

It’s a journey that would take 27 years of research, span across four states, and connect him with family members who he didn’t know existed.

“Well, let me just take you on the journey,” said Johnson, who worked at ASARCO for 20 years, and recently met his biological mother after a nearly three-decades-long search. “My biological mother’s maiden name is Williams.”

Sean was adopted at birth back in August of 1966 by a nurse named Margaret Johnson, also known as Maggie, but when she passed away on Sept. 3, 1996, he said his journey to find his biological mother began.

“Before she died, she gave me her blessings for me to find my biological mother. She said, her name is ‘Diane Williams, she lives in Louisville, or Lexington (Kentucky),” said Johnson, “Back then in ’96, you know, we didn’t have Google like we do now. So basically, I had to do a lot of my research through the library.”

Johnson told MyHighPlains.com that the research was further complicated because ‘Diane Williams’ is a very common name.

“I didn’t have no Social Security number, I didn’t have any addresses or nothing. Then when Google came into play, I did some other search to see if I can run a search through other domains, and I still came up short,” Johnson recalled.

After nearly two decades of searching, he said he started making progress thanks to Ancestry.com but still kept hitting bumps in the road.

“My wife said, well take a DNA test, and so she suggested that to me a couple of years ago, and I just kept putting it off because over the time I just got frustrated. I basically really had gave up because we’re talking about over 20 years,” he explained.

He submitted the DNA test and after a few twists, turns, phone calls, text messages, Facebook searches, and a plane ride across four states to Lexington, Kentucky, “I said, I think that’s my mom!” he excitedly recalled.

He finally met Mrs. Diane Mayes, his biological mother.

“I was just ecstatic. I mean, it’s just, it’s just been wonderful,” said Mayes, who’s now 75 years old, living in Kentucky. “It really has, I never dreamed in 56 years that we would have ever had crossed.”

The funny thing is though, when Sean first reached out to his mother on Facebook, she actually deleted the message, thinking it was a scammer.

“I was feeling bad and my friend took me, I’m sitting in the emergency room. They had just got through drawing my blood, and I got this, this text come through and said, ‘I think I’m your son that was left at the hospital and went on and on.” said Mayes, “I’m thinking, ‘Okay, somebody’s trying to get information!’ I just never dreamed that this was actually my child trying to get hold of me.”

According to Mayes, she chose adoption for her son because she knew she couldn’t give him what he needed.

“I was young, 17 going on 18, just graduated school. I was pregnant when I made that trip cross country to come out there. I was just going through mixed emotions about what to do. The dad and I really wasn’t on even terms, but I want him put in a good home,” she said.

That nurse, Margaret Johnson, adopted Sean, and the rest is history.

“In my heart, I always felt like that he was in a good environment. She did a very, very, very good job. I’ll tell you that. I give God the praise, and I thank Him for allowing me to see 75 years, and I got to see my son.” Mayes glowed.

A bond forged 56 years ago, and it goes to show, there’s no love like the love of a mother.

“The feeling was overwhelming very emotional. We’d talked almost two weeks before we finally met so there was automatically, magically a connection there,” Johnson said.