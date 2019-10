AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police K-9 Sunny helped seize 5 pounds of Heroin and 9 pounds of cocaine during a drug interdiction.

Officials say Sunny and his partner were working drug interdiction through the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Police say “Thank you to K-9 Sunny and his partner for taking these dangerous drugs off of our city streets and keeping them from possibly being distributed to other cities.”