Amarillo Police looking for missing 12-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas — Amarillo Police asked for help Monday to find 12-year-old Ta’Von Ammons.

Ta’Von was described as 5’03” and 104 pounds, with brown eyes and curly brown hair. He was also described as having a tattoo on his right wrist of a star.

Ta’Von was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger Tshirt with a logo, grey sweat pants, and red/white/blue sandals.

He was last seen Sunday, August 2, around 6:00 p.m. leaving the 800 Block of South Kentucky Street in a grey Jeep Cherokee with someone known as “Tone.”

Anyone with information about Ta’Von was asked please contact Amarillo Police at 806-378-3038.

(myhighplains.com contributed to this report.)