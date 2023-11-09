AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that a 20-year-old woman was arrested after being identified as an alleged homicide suspect in the wake of the Monday death of a seven-month-old baby in northwest Amarillo.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of Center Ave. at around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after a call about an unresponsive seven-month-old baby. When police arrived, paramedics confirmed that the baby had died, and the parents cooperated with interviews conducted by officers and homicide detectives.

Police said that after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, “it became evident that further investigation was warranted.” Homicide detectives conducted further interviews with family members, according to police, and the investigation led officers to conclude that the baby’s death was the result of a homicide.

20-year-old Angel Varner was identified as the primary suspect in the case, according to police, and was arrested on a charge of “Murder.” The investigation into the case is still ongoing.