Amarillo Zoo tiger, Sabrina, dies Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The thousands of visitors to the Amarillo Zoo over the past decade are familiar with one of its most beloved and popular residents, Sabrina, a female Bengal tiger who called Amarillo Zoo her home since 2011.

After battling several health issues, including aggressive carcinoma, Sabrina was humanely

euthanized on Friday.

Sabrina was 16 years old and would have celebrated her 17th birthday on January 31. The average lifespan of a Bengal tiger in the wild is 8-10 years.

“Sabrina was a joy to care for and experience each day at the zoo. We were fortunate to have had

her to share with our guests. I am deeply saddened by her passing, “ said Kayla Sell, Visitor

Services Specialist for the Amarillo Zoo.

Sabrina was well-known at the Amarillo Zoo for her playfulness, her love of swimming, and her

social interactions.

“Please keep the Amarillo Zoo team in your thoughts as they navigate this difficult time,” said

Sell. “Our animals are truly an extension of our family. This loss is quite hard for our keepers

and attendants.”

Amarillo Zoo staff is asking for the public to share positive memories and pictures of Sabrina on

the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page.

