Amazon managers volunteer at Caritas of Waco for Hunger Action Day

WACO, Texas – 100 Amazon mangers from the new fulfillment center volunteered at Caritas of Waco on Friday – helping bring awareness to the millions of people across the country without food on Hunger Action Day.

Waco Senior Operator Hank Perry said they are excited to get out and make an impact in the community.

“We’re opening a new fulfillment center for Amazon here in Waco, and today is our first opportunity to make an impact. To give back to the community that we’re joining,” Perry said.

The members were split up in teams – some bagging groceries and helping in the pantry, while others sorted through donations at the Hidden Treasures thrift store.

Some were wearing the color orange – which is the color of hunger.

“We are part of the effort to make sure that we defeat hunger and reduce the need here for the the local residents,” Perry said.

26 percent of people in the Waco-McLennan County community are living in poverty not knowing where their next meal will come from. Frequent volunteer Donald Fletcher says it feels good to give back with Amazon – and especially on Hunger Action Day.

“I used to come here and get food, so now that I have a job, I just try to give back,” Fletcher said. “When I needed food for me and my family, [Caritas] was there.”

You could see the emotions of happiness from the Amazon volunteers as they worked. Perry says they want to continue to give back – not just to Caritas – but other organizations, as well.

“It’s one thing that Amazon wants to do, is make sure that we do make our community better,” Perry said.