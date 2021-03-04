AMBER Alert: College Station police looking for 3-year-old girl, suspect in her abduction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in College Station, Texas.

Police believe Adeline Welch is in “grave or immediate danger” and was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Treehouse Trail. Police are looking for 30-year-old Maranda Nichols and consider her the suspect in the girl’s abduction.

Nichols is described by police as:

White woman, 30 years old

5 feet tall

110 pounds

Green eyes

Shaved head, could possibly be wearing a wig

Last seen wearing jeans, green sweater and brown boots

She has a tattoo on her upper left arm

Nichols is driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates MWS8187. The SUV has multiple stickers on the back windshield, and one of them says “Princess on board, please make way for my carriage,” police said.

Welch is described by police as:

White girl, 3 years old

3 feet tall

26 pounds

Blue eyes

Blonde hair

She has a pink wheelchair with Adeline on the back

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the girl or suspect, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.