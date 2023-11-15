WILMER, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday morning close to Dallas.

Ian Aguilar was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, a small town just southeast of Dallas, with a population of under 4,000 people. Aguilar is 4-feet-tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they think he might have been abducted by 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. Aguilar-Cano is now wanted in connection with the child’s disappearance.

Aguilar-Cano was last seen driving a tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ-1194. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement urges anyone who sees Ian Aguilar, Juan Aguilar-Cano, or the car, to immediately call Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565 or to dial 9-1-1. Tips can remain anonymous.

Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety