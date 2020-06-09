Amber Alert issued, baby boy kidnapped in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An Amber Alert issued on Monday evening said the Port Arthur Police Department was searching for a little boy who was said to be in “grave or imminent danger.”

Prior to 8:30 p.m., there was an update. Jason Roberts was found unharmed, and a suspect, Nathan Roberts, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping, according to Port Arthur Police.

Jason Roberts was described as a black male, age 7 months. Jason was also described as 2 feet tall, and 27 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. Jason was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

The Amber Alert said, “Police are looking for Nathan Lynn Roberts junior, black, male, 26 years old, height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 178 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants, in connection with his abduction.”

Mr. Roberts was driving a gold tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate, according to the alert.

The alert also said, “If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601.”