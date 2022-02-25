FORT WORTH, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez, who may be in danger, according to Fort Worth police.

Rodriguez was described as Black, 26-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

She was last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said Harmony could be with her non-custodial father, Lancelot Dawkins, 26. Dawkins may be in a white Jeep Wrangler with an unknown license plate number. He was described as Black, 6’2″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Texas DPS said the child is believed to be in immediate danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.