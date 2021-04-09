Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy out of Gonzales, Texas

GONZALES, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Aaron McBeth who was last seen in 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales, Texas, at 5:00 a.m. Friday.

McBeth was described as having blond hair, brown eyes, weighing about 85 pounds and about 4’10”, according to the Texas Amber Alert Twitter page.

McBeth had on a grey iron man t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a white stripe and a dark blue baseball cap.

McBeth is suspected to be with Syliva Garcia who was described as a 32-year-old female who is 5’2″ weighing about 150 pounds. Garcia was said to have brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (830) – 672 -8968.

