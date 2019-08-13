Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Southeast Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Kiah Miller.

She was last seen in Montgomery, Texas August 13 around 4 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt, black workout pants with red stripes down the side and a blue backpack.

The suspect is 61-year-old Leola Morris, who has one leg, according to DPS.

Law enforcement officials believe this child could be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information are urged to call the Montgomery Police Department at (936) 760-5800.