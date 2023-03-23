AZLE, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday for a 13-year-old last seen in a town near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Aubree Trainer was last seen Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas, which is about 17 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Trainer is described as:

5’4″

103 lbs

Brown hair

Green eyes

Last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt with ‘Tupac’ written in print, tie-dye pants, white slide shoes, and her hair in a bun

Trainer was seen traveling with an unknown suspect in a white panel van with unknown license plates, pictured below. Anyone with information should call 911.

Aubree Trainer was last seen in this van, with an unknown suspect, on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas. (Photo: Texas DPS) Aubree Trainer was last seen in this van, with an unknown suspect, on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle, Texas. (Photo: Texas DPS)

Call 817-444-3221 to report information to the Azle Police Department.