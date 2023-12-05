BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Beaumont Monday, Dec. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

According to a social media post from the Texas Alerts page, a local Amber Alert was issued for Seryna Ferrin. She was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Ferrin is described as white with hazel eyes and brown hair, 5’1″ and 104 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants.

Call 409-832-1234 to report information to the Beaumont Police Department.