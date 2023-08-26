Robertson County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for 16-year-old Jaydyn Vasquez. The alert comes at the request of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaydyn was last seen around 5 p.m., Friday, August 25th at a home in the 4600 block of Winding Road in Hearne.

He is 6′, 175 lbs., with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

If you see Jaydyn, authorities ask that you do not approach him. Instead, please call 911. If you know where he is, please call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 828-3299.