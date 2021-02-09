Amber Alert issued for 2 Albuquerque children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for two children, Elijah Covington, and Javon Rosales. Police say the children were abducted from CYFD custody by their mother Clorisa Renee Covington who does not have custody.

Police say they were last seen at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 5000 Menaul Boulevard North East in Albuquerque. Elijah Covington is a three-year-old male child who is two feet tall, weighing thirty-five pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say Elijah was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with Adidas stripes, and red, black, and grey NIKE brand shoes.

Police say Javon Rosales is a six-year-old male child who is three-foot-tall, weighing fifty pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red, black, and grey Shaq brand shoes. Police say Clorisa is five foot eight inches tall, weighing one hundred sixty-one pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Clorisa is also five months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a dark blue windbreaker, black pants with red, black, and grey Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Police say Clorisa is known to associate with her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales. Police say Elijah and Javon are missing and believed to be in danger if not located. Police say Clorisa was driving a grey SUV, however, that vehicle has been located abandoned. It is unknown what vehicle they are currently traveling in or where they are headed.

Police say anyone with any information is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677or dial 911.





(Photos from New Mexico State Police)

(Information from KRQE.com)