Amber Alert issued for 2 small children, believed to be in Texas

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Kiowa County are asking residents in Texas to be on the lookout for two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Lilliana Sigala and 2-year-old Elijah Sigala.

Investigators say the children may be in danger.

Officials say they are believed to be with 37-year-old Nicolas Sigala, who is their father. However, he has lost custody due to an emergency custody order.

Authorities say the children were last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

They may be in a white 2021 Ford F150 pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “HGF686.”

The children are still believed to be in the Fort Worth area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911.