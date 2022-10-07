MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for two children who they said were taken by two adults from a community in north Texas.

The emergency alert is for 12-year-old Jada Welch and seven-month-old Tristan Welch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they were taken from Midlothian, which is in Ellis County about 25 miles southwest of Dallas.

Law enforcement there is looking for two suspects, Scott Welch and Alethia Tyson. According to the DPS, Welch is 43 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’9″ and weighs about 200 pounds. Tyson, 35, is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Alethia Tyson (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety) Scott Welch (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Meanwhile, Jada Welch is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, stands 5’3″ and weighs 100 pounds. Tristan has no hair, has blue eyes and weights 18 pounds.

Authorities are asking people to call 911 or the Ellis county Sheriff’s Office at 927-937-6060 if they have any information on the whereabouts of the two children or the two suspects.