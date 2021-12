HONDO, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for three children last seen in Hondo, Texas.

According to the alert, Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9, and Ariana Wright, 8, were all last seen Monday at 3:45 p.m. wearing all-green outerwear.

The suspect in the disappearance is 40-year-old Jonathan Wright, who was last seen wearing an all-green jacket.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to call 9-1-1.