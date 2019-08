WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 6-year-old Philip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman of Waxahachie.

Ollie was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Friday in Waxahachie.

Waxahachie Police are also searching for Candace Harbin, 46, in relation to this case. She is driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest with Texas license plate number FLW5767.

Any information should be reported to the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4410.

Below is a copy of the flyer.