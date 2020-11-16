Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy last seen in Southeast Texas

BEEVILLE, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 9-year-old boy last seen on Sunday in Beeville, Texas.

According to the alert, Jeremiah Thomas is 4 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for suspect Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32, in connection to his disappearance. She was described as a 5 feet 4 inches tall Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate GCW5960.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.