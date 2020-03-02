Amber Alert issued for abducted Farmers Branch children

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for two abducted children from Farmers Branch.

Four-year-old female Princess Jonelle Scarlett and 5-year-old male Preston Jeremy Scarlett are both to be in grave and immediate danger.

Princess Scarlett is described as a black female, three feet, 35 pounds, with brown hair with multi-colored beads, brown eyes, and a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans and black and pink Nikes.

Preston Scarlett is described as a black male, four feet, 42 pounds, brown eyes, brown mohawk hair, wear a blue shirt, ripped blue jeans and black Nikes.

The suspect is driving a Burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain with a Texas license plate number of HFL1525 and black quarter panel, red passenger door and missing front bumper.

Anyone with information on the matter should call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 469-289-3270.