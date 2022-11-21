OVERTON, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child reported abducted out of the Overton, Texas area.

Five-year-old Zachariah Sutton was last seen in the 23400 block of FM-838 in Overton at approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He weighs 60 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. Sutton was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit – as well as black and white tennis shoes.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Pamela Medlock. She is 5’6″, and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon-plaid jacket and khaki pants. The suspect vehicle has been identified as a green Jeep Wrangler – bearing an unknown Texas License Plate.

Zachariah Sutton (left), Pamela Medlock (middle) and a stock photo of the green Jeep Wrangler (right). (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

If you have any information on Sutton and Medlock’s whereabouts, you can call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.