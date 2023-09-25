UPDATE: Police said the child was found safe.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 3-year-old girl from Farmers Branch in the Dallas area.

According to Farmers Branch police, Aylin Elizabeth Umanzor Carcamo was last seen in the 2600 block of Springvale Lane. She is about three feet tall, weights about 40 pounds, has brown eyes and long curly brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and red/white polka dot pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 972-919-1406 or by email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.