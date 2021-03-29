Amber Alert issued for East Texas girl abducted by registered sex offender

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old East Texas girl that police say was abducted by a registered sex offender.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was taken by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, 40.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lexus Gray from Point, TX, on 03/29/2021. pic.twitter.com/ZRY9pPahUB — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 29, 2021

Lexus is described as 5’6″, 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin is described as 6’1″, around 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say Justin left with Lexus on foot, and is believed to be in the Mesquite or Dallas area. He is a registered sex offender, and has a parole violation warrant that is active.

Back in 2009, Justin was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

If you have any information, please contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181 of call 911.

(Information from KETK.com)