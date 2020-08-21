Amber Alert issued for girls from Santo, Texas area

SANTO, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two girls from the Santo, Texas area.

Sarah Beth Hull, 11, and Natalie Renea Hull, 13, were last seen in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo at 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

Sarah was described as blonde with brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds and is 5’0″ tall. Natalie was described as having brown hair with brown eyes, also weighing 100 pounds, and also 5’0″ tall.

Anyone who knows the girls’ whereabouts can contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 659-2085.

(Information from fox44.com)