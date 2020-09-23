Amber Alert issued for kidnapped three-year-old Dallas girl

DALLAS (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted three-year-old out of Dallas.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for Chasity Collins.

She stands at 3’0″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown color short-sleeve shirt, gray tights, and no shoes.

Police are asking Texas drivers to keep an eye out for a white, 2009 Lincoln MKZ. It has the license plate number JJT5997. There was no information given on a potential suspect.

According to our sister station NBCDFW, the car was stolen outside a 7-Eleven gas station with the girl still inside.

The passenger side wheels are black and the driver’s side wheels are factory silver.

This is the the second active Amber Alert in Texas within the past week. The other is out of Wells, right here in East Texas.

Five-week-old infant Armaidre Argumon has been missing for five days. His father Deandre is in custody. Law enforcement officials believe that Armaidre may be dead.