Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued by the Brownsville Police Department Saturday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police are searching for Antonette Rodriguez. She was last seen at 4431 Horizon Hill in San Antonio at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, button down short-sleeve sweater and black pants. She has a belly piercing.

The suspect in the case is 18-year-old Clayton Phillips. He is a white male, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is likely wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.

The suspect vehicle is a 2012 brown Kia Optima. It has a Texas license plate number of DR6K226.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7014.