McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for two teens in the McGregor area Monday morning.

Emiliee Solomon and Aysha Cross are both 14-years-old, and were reported missing from McGregor since June 29.



Emiliee Solomon (left) and Aysha Cross (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Solomon is 5’1″, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 175 pounds. Cross is 5’2″, with black hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 105 pounds.

Suspect and vehicle descriptions are currently unknown. If you have any information on Solomon and Cross’s whereabouts, you can contact McGregor Police Department at (254) 840-2855.