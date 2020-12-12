Amber Alert issued for missing North Texas 6-year-old

Photo of missing 6-year-old Kobie Holiman (left) along with suspects in her abduction Kindel Holiman (center) and Jadyn Muller (right). Source: Bells PD

BELLS, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a missing 6-year-old who was last seen Thursday in Bells, Texas.

The Bells Police Department was searching for Kobie Shay Holiman, a 6-year-old white female. Holiman is 3’8″, 39 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her attire was not known

Police were also searching for two people in connection with Holiman’s abduction.

The first is Kindel Kody Holiman, who is a 29-year-old white male who stands 6’2″ and weighs 300 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Police were also searching for Jaydn Faith Muller, 27, female, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Both were wearing unknown attire.

The suspect was believed to be a driving a 2020 maroon Ford Explorer with temporary paper license plates.

Law enforcement officials believe Kobie Holiman is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the victim or suspects should call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411