Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 8-month-old

MESQUITE, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for 8-month-old Nyla Crockett, last seen February 21.

She was last seen just after 11:00 p.m. February 21 in the 4800 Block of North Galloway Avenue in Mesquite, Texas.

Nyla was described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety flyer.

The suspect is Chernario Crockett, 30, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with black or brown boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 216-6241.