ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (UPDATE) — An Amber Alert that is was issued out of Albuquerque, New Mexico for a 1-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon by New Mexico State Police was canceled a short time later.

According to the update issued by NMSP, Regin Gutierrez was located and is safe.

Authorities did not provided any additional details in the update, including the status of Jody Ellis, who was cited by NSMP as a suspect in the case.

The New Mexico State Police is asking the public’s assistance in locating Regin Gutierrez, a one-year-old male infant. He was taken by force from by mother’s boyfriend, Jody Ellis, from their residence in Albuquerque. They are traveling in a mid-2000 white Chevy Avalanche with a Texas license plate of MPC9678 Their direction of travel and destination is not known.

Regin is described as two feet tall, weighing approximately twenty pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Johnny Cash t-shirt and a diaper. Jody Ellis, 35, is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is not known.

Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Regin Gutierrez.

Reguin Gutierrez (Photo provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police)

Jody Ellis (Photo provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police)

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256, option 1, or dial 911.

*** EDITOR’S NOTE: This press release was update with new information provided by New Mexico State Police. A revised license plate number was provided. Jody Ellis was also identified as the mother’s boyfriend.