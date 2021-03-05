Amber Alert issued for New Mexico children, mother canceled

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.): The New Mexico State Police said Gyillcinda Holyan, Isabelle Salas and Anaya Holyan had been located and were safe.

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police.

The Carlsbad Police Department is searching for two year old Anaya holyan, three year old Isabelle Salas and their mother Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan. The three are believed to have been abducted by Caesar Salas and are in danger. They are believed to be traveling to Pecos, Texas or Mexico in a green or gray in color Ford F-150 with an unknown license plate.

Anaya Holyan is a two year old Native American female, two feet tall, weighing approximately forty pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabelle Salas is a three year old Native American female, two feet tall, weighing approximately fifty pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gyillcinda Crayana holyan is a twenty two year old Native American female, five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately two hundred fifty pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what any of the victims are wearing.

Police believe the three were abducted by Caesar Salas who is approximately a twenty year old hispanic male, five foot six inches tall, weighing approximately one hundred and sixty pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Isabelle Salas, Anaya Holyan and Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at 575-885-2111 or call 911.