PAMPA, Texas (KXAN) – Two girls who went missing from a town in the Texas Panhandle on Sunday have been found, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday morning.

Texas DPS issued a tweet at 6:54 a.m. saying two girls, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, were found after police in Pampa suspected they had been abducted. An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning by Texas DPS to help locate the girls.

Texas DPS wasn’t clear in its update if the suspect wanted in connection with the abduction, 28-year-old Logan Reagan, was found or taken into custody.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.