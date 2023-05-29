EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is searching for four children who were allegedly abducted and were last seen in El Paso, according to the Amber Alert Network.

Isabella Williams Audrit Williams Michael Carmony Jennifer Carmony Courtesy of Amber Alert Network

Aidan Williams: White male; age 16; 5’8; 110 lbs.; unknown hair and eye color. No photo available.

Isabella Williams: White female; age 14; 5’4; 110 lbs.; blonde hair and brown eyes.

Audrit Williams: White male; age 12; 5’8; 130 lbs.; blonde hair and unknown eye color.

Michael Carmony: White male; age 4; 3’4; 35 lbs.; blonde hair and unknown eye color.

EPPD is also searching and asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony, white female, 42, 5’05, 150 lbs., blonde hair and blue eyes, in connection with the possible abduction.

According to the alert, they were seen driving in a red 2004 Ford F-150, with possible Texas license plate number BE88718.

Stock photo. May be painted black.

The vehicle was red but has been spray-painted black, according to the alert and a police update.

Law enforcement officials believe the children could be in grave or immediate danger.

El Paso Police issued an update saying officers were dispatched for a welfare check to the 5300 Block of Woodrow Bean at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Police say the missing persons, who are listed as being residents of Northeast El Paso, were last seen about two weeks ago but did not have an exact date or time.

Crimes Against Persons detectives believe the circumstances surrounding the missing people is suspicious in nature.

EPPD also has called Jennifer Carmony a “person of interest” at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call EPPD at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.