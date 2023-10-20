UPDATE: According to Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the child and his mother have been located.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old child out of Point who authorities said is in danger.

Ethan Donnelley is the subject of the alert and is described as having curly brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 35 lbs and is 2 feet tall.

“Child Protective Services obtained a court ordered conservatorship of Ethan due to allegations of both parent’s neglect of the child,” according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office. “It is believed that Ethan is currently in danger.”

The suspect is Sylvia Lopez, who is described as 36 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8″ tall and roughly 200 lbs. The suspect vehicle is a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, license SBL1628. Authorities said the Jetta has damage on the front left fender.

The vehicle was last seen on First Street and Highway 78 in Garland around 11:07 a.m.

Donnelley was last seen on the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475 in Point on Oct. 19 around 3 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.