Amber Alert issued for Roswell 3-year-old

ROSWELL, N.M. (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Roswell Police Department. The Roswell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Osiel Ernesto Rico, a three-year-old Hispanic male, two-feet-six inches tall, weighing approximately forty pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Osiel was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM. It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing. Osiel Ernesto Rico is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located. It is believed he is in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira a thirty-two-year-old male. He is five-foot-eight inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is believed to be driving an unknown year maroon GMC Yukon SUV with an unknown license plate number. Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Osiel Ernesto Rico.

Vehicle the suspect is believed to be in, via RPD

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico AMBER ALERT ADVISORY is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.

(This is a press release from RPD)