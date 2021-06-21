Amber Alert issued for two missing boys

DALLAS, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an amber alert for two missing boys in the Dallas area.

The alert was issued on Monday for 2-year old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter. Both were last seen near Highland Village Drive in Dallas around 2:30 p.m.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets, and Curtis was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed to look like an astronaut outfit.

The amber alert included a suspect, Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds.

CREDIT: Texas DPS

A suspect vehicle of a gray Cadillac that has body damage to the driver’s side was also included in the alert.

CREDIT: Texas DPS

Call (214) 671-4268 to report information to Dallas Police Department.