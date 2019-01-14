Amber Alert issued Monday for 12-year-old South Texas girl

(Photos from the Texas Department of Public Safety)

GEORGE WEST, Texas (KXAN) - South Texas law enforcement officials are searching for a 12-year-old girl they believe was abducted Monday.

The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office activated an Amber Alert for Marisol Arroyo, described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 85 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are also searching for 22-year-old Rigoberto Cruz Santos in connection with her disappearance. Santos is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

People are asked to be on the lookout for an orange 2007 Chevy HHR with an Oklahoma license plate with number EK-253.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," officials wrote.

If you have any information about the suspect or victim's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Live Oak Sheriff's Office at 361-449-2271.

(Information from KXAN.com)