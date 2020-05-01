AMBER ALERT: Missing 2-year-old girl out of San Antonio Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, an the Texas Amber Alert Network issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Aurora Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on May 1 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a 20-pound hispanic female that is three feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown according to the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

The following is directly from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children:

Police are looking for Sherry Lee McGill, White, Female, 49 years old, 5’08”, 180 lbs, brown hair, brown eye and unknown clothing description, in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a Black, 2012, Honda, Accord with a TX, license plate number of KTR2989.

The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio,TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.