ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old out of Artesia, New Mexico. New Mexico State Police said the Artesia Police Department is looking for Lilith Ellis, a 2-year-old girl, who weighs 30 lbs and is about 2 feet tall. She was last seen in pink and green pajamas.

Police believe the girl was involved in a ‘violent incident’ on the 800 block of Cannon and was taken by Ricky Ellis, 54, of Artesia. They said he is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 lbs with salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. He may be armed.

Authorities think they’re in a black 2012 Dodge pickup truck with bullet holes on the passenger side. It has a BLYR36 New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Artesia Police Department at 575-746-5000 or dial 911.