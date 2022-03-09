BURNET, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for Helen May Marie Pierce, who went missing from Burnet, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Pierce was described as white, 4’10”, weighing about 100 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair with highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts, according to Burnet Police.

Authorities said she left her home at 906 North Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday with an unknown man in a gray, four-door vehicle. The license plate number was not known.

The City said Pierce was reported as a “runaway juvenile,” but the investigation led authorities to believe she is in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (512) 756-8080.