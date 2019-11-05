Amber Alert: Texas toddler believed to be in grave and immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a toddler taken from her home in San Antonio just after midnight.

Jaya Ailani Trevino, who will turn 3-years-old on Dec. 30, is 3 feet tall, weighs 26 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with pink and purple lettering that says “Big Sister,” and is wearing a diaper.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Juan Alejandro Trevino, who is 5’7”, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, blue Nike T-shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Alejandro Trevino

Trevino is drivng a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate No. MKS1273.

He was last heard from in San Antonio. Law enforcement officials believe little Jaya is in grave and immediate danger. Anyone with information about this abduction, or sees anyone with these descriptions is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office or 911.