AMBER ALERT: Two adults wanted, accused of abducting five children from Texas

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas (KETK)- Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday for five missing children.

Justine Lopez, 10, Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9, Jordan Lopez, 4, 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez, and Ruben Lopez, Jr., 7, were last seen at around 11:25 a.m. Monday in Crystal City.

Authorities believe they may be with Ruben Lopez, 29 who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.

According to the Alert, law enforcement is also trying to find Roxanne Fuentes, 31, for her connection in the children’s disappearance.

Jolyne Lopez is 4-foot-3, weighs 60 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Lopez is 3-foot-3, weighs about 40 pounds and has black hair and black eyes.

Ruben Lopez is 5-foot-6, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

Fuentes is 5-foot-8, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Zavala County Sheriffs office at (830) 374-3615.