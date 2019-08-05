American Airlines donates $75,000 to El Paso community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American Airlines confirm they are donating $75,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation as a way to support our neighbors in the wake of this weekend’s deadly shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

In addition to the funds sent to El Paso, the airline is also sending an additional $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy fund as a way to assist their community following a deadly shooting that left nine dead early Sunday morning.

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” said Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

El Paso is one of 24 cities in Texas that American Airlines serves, and Dayton is home to PSA Airlines, one of American’s wholly-owned subsidiary carriers.

The El Paso Community Foundation is one of two official funds set up by the City of El Paso to assist victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

If you would like to donate, visit the EPCF by CLICKING HERE.