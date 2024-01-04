Update: Thursday, Jan. 4, 3:13 p.m.

According to a Criminal Complaint that was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, on Jan. 4, Keith Fagiana was arrested for “Interferance with a Flight Crew.”

According to the court documents, a flight attendant was interviewed about the incident who said another passenger on board complained that Fagiana was “violently kicking their chair.” When asked not to kick the passenger’s chair Fagiana was said to have yelled expletives at the flight attendant before punching them in the stomach.

Fagiana was then alleged to have got up and punched the flight attendant three more times.

Fagiana was then physically restrained and put into “flex cuff restraints,” and buckled into a seat in a cleared row.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the Amarillo Airport Police Department called the FBI in Amarillo to report the flight declared a level two threat and was diverting.

The plane was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport where law enforcement waited for the plane to land. After landing officers attempted to change out the flex cuffs for steel handcuffs after Fagiana complained the flex cuffs were hurting him.

Fagiana was reported to have kicked “one of the Amarillo Airport Police Officers in the groin area and spit on escorting officers.”

During an interview with Fagiana, he said he did not remember anything that happened on the flight and admitted to drinking alcohol at different bars in Las Vegas before boarding the flight.

Fagiana was arrested for “Interference with a Flight Crew.”

Update: Thursday, Jan. 4

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed details about the “disruptive customer” that American Airlines said allegedly caused a flight to be diverted to Amarillo on Wednesday.

According to jail records, Las Vegas resident Keith Edward Fagiana was arrested on a charge of “FBI Hold/Interference With Flight Crew” after the Wednesday incident flight diversion, in which a flight bound for Montana stopped in Amarillo to allow Fagiana to be escorted off the plane.

FBI officials told MyHighPlains.com that Fagiana’s initial court appearance is expected to occur on Friday in Amarillo Federal Court.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with American Airlines reports that one of its flights was diverted to Amarillo Wednesday because of a “disruptive customer.”

According to Gianna Urgo, an American Airlines spokesperson, flight 1497 from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Bozeman (BZN) was diverted to Amarillo (AMA) due to a disruptive customer. Law enforcement met the aircraft at AMA.

Officials said the customer exited the plane, and the flight re-departed shortly after.