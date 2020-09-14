American Airlines holding off decision to cut some flights

An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 U.S. cities in October, when a federal requirement to serve those communities expires. American said Thursday, Aug. 20 that it will consider other changes unless the federal government provides more money to the embattled airline industry. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is holding off on its decision to cut flights to Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Roswell, New Mexico.

But the airline is warning that slumping demand and profitability in some markets are forcing the company to consider “difficult decisions to right-size our airline.”

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline announced last month it was planning to drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.

But the company said in a statement Monday they are deferring its decision on Roswell and Stillwater while conversations are ongoing with local officials.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)